Union Police searching for suspect in connection with car wash burglary

Union Police officers are searching for the suspect in connection with a report of a burglary that occurred at the Shell Car Wash storage area.

Officers said the suspect damaged a coin machine at the car wash around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police also believe the suspect damaged and broke into a soda machine just outside the business around 9 a.m. at E&E Hydraulics at 1320 Style Master Loop.

The machine at E&E Hydraulics was damaged and opened and all the change was stolen out of the machine, estimated about $30.

Police say after viewing the surveillance video of the suspect they believe it is the same person who broke into the car wash storage room at the Shell station.

