Shooting reported at high school in Maryland, school district says

Police are investigating a shooting at a high school in Maryland, according to local reports.More >
At least one person was injured when a package bomb exploded at a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas, northeast of San Antonio, according to authorities.More >
Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.More >
