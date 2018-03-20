Shooting reported at high school in Maryland, school district sa - KMOV.com

Shooting reported at high school in Maryland, school district says

By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
(CNN/KMOV) -- A shooting has been reported at Great Mills High School in Maryland, the St. Mary's County Public Schools said on its website. "The school is on lock down," the school district said, and the incident has been contained. "The Sheriff's office is on the scene; additional information to follow," the statement said.

From CNN's Carma Hassan

    Police are investigating a shooting at a high school in Maryland, according to local reports.

