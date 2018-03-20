Woman in her 70s dies after fire at Branson home

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a woman has died after a Branson house fire.

Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin says crews rushed to the home Monday night. KTTS-FM reports that a bedroom was engulfed in flames and a woman in her 70s was found in the living room. She was pulled from the home but died at the scene. Her name wasn't immediately released.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal's office has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire.

Information from: KTTS-FM, http://www.ktts.com

