Outside of Macy's at the Chesterfield Mall after an overnight break-in (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating after an overnight smash-and-grab at the Chesterfield Mall.

Police confirmed to News 4 they were investigating a theft at the Macy’s Store early Tuesday morning.

Details about what was taken from the store have not been released.

No other details have been made available.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved