Police looking for leads after overnight break-in at Creve Coeur jewelry store

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are reviewing surveillance video after an overnight break-in at a Creve Coeur jewelry store.
Police were called to Michael Genovese Jewelers on Olive Boulevard around 4 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found a window to the business broken out and items from the store missing.
No other details have been released.
