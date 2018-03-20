1 killed in single-vehicle crash in South County

Emergency crews at the scene of a fatal crash early Tuesday morning (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in South County overnight.

The crash occurred around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday on Patterson and Ringer, where the car hit a fence before traveling down an embankment and hitting several parked cars in front of a home.

The single occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released.

