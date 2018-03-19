Grieving mother hopes video will lead to charges in son's death

Demond Moorehead should have started his first day of 2nd grade on Wednesday. (Credit: KMOV)

Johnika Davis tries to smile as she plays with her baby boy. But the striking resemblance to her son that died makes it difficult.

“I call him Demond number two,” said Davis.

Her son, Demond Moorehead, 7, was killed last April when a car hit him while riding his bike on Schirmer in south St. Louis.

“Every time I tried to go get justice it was always red tape,” said Davis.

She has been fighting for a year to see justice. The driver was never charged, but Davis says there is renewed hope after she said the Circuit Attorney’s Office obtained surveillance video of the accident.

A police report from last May, a few weeks after the accident classified the incident as “non-criminal, incident accident.” The report said the driver collided with Moorehead’s bike, ejecting him off his bicycle.

The accident happened on April 23. The May 16 report says “we will attempt to locate video of the incident at a later date.”

Davis says the video from a nearby school shows there was a crime.

A spokesperson for the Circuit Attorney’s Office said “The case remains under review. We are awaiting some additional evidence from police, and they are working hard to gather it right now.”

The police department says the investigation is ongoing.

“The case was presented to the Circuit Attorney’s Office for review, at which time they requested additional work on the case be conducted. The investigating officer has worked tirelessly on reconstructing the crash using state-of-the-art technology. The investigation is ongoing,” said SLMPD spokesperson Michelle Woodling.

Davis is hopeful something will come in the next few weeks.

“It’s just a waiting game.”