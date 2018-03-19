Man falsely claimed he had bomb in bag while on Metro bus, police say

Sayed Khan, 52, is accused of saying he had a bomb in his bag while on a Metro bus. Credit: Vinelink

A man was arrested after police said he told other passengers on a Metro bus that he had a bomb in his bag.

Sayed Khan, 52, is charged with making a terroristic threat.

Police say Khan was on a Metro bus in South City earlier in March when he told passengers and the bus driver he had a bomb in his bag.

The bus pulled over on Kingshighway near Vandeventer. Officers then searched his bag but did not find a bomb.

