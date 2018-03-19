Writer ranks Busch Stadium as one of MLB’s best parks

Busch Stadium comes near the top of the rankings for the best ballparks in Major League Baseball, according to a new list compiled by a writer for Forbes magazine.

A national baseball writer ranked Busch Stadium as the third best ballpark in MLB.

The rankings were based on ballpark design seating and surrounding views among other categories.

The article mentions the incredible view of the Arch from Busch Stadium as one of the best in baseball.

AT&T Ballpark in San Francisco topped the list and Camden Yards in Baltimore came in second.

