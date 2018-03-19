Study begins to find solution to flooding in De Soto

A group of De Soto residents is teaming up with the US Geological Survey to help find solutions to one of the city’s biggest problems and fears; flooding.

Paula Arbuthnot and the group Citizens Committee for Flood Relief fought for the last year and a half for a study to take place.

“The sense of relief you get when you actually get out to do the work is very relieving,” said Arbuthnot, “and we’re grateful.”

It’s been five years since the worst flooding in De Soto.

The flash-flood damaged homes and other buildings around the area, the water reaching upwards of four feet.

On Monday Arbuthnot and her team joined Paul Rydlund from the US Geological Survey to look for watermarks from the 2013 flood.

The Joachim Creek also flooded in 2015 and 2017.

Rydlund is hoping to find as many markings as he can to survey and create a flood map, showing the potential areas of risk.

He and his team also plan to create a water alert system for the area by placing gages along the creek to alert residents of potential flooding.

The study could take a year to complete.

“It won’t happen tomorrow,” he said, “but we’re certainly trying to do the best we can.”

