Child hit by car in Mascoutah; police say rain may have been factor in accident

Police say a 12-year-old was hit by a car in Mascoutah Monday afternoon.

The accident happened near the intersection of Mascoutah Plaza Drive and Arnett around 3:30 p.m.

The boy was in a marked crosswalk on Mascoutah Plaza Drive when a car driven by 71-year-old woman turned left onto Mascoutah Plaza and hit the child.

The child was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The woman stayed at the scene, police said, but is likely to be cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk.

Heavy rain was coming down at the time and police said it may have been a factor in the accident.

