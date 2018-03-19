Magnetic signs on cars used to recruit potential organ donors

Family and friends are using magnetic signs to spread the word about a Hillsboro woman's need for an organ donation.

Liz Barton is a 37-year old wife and mother who was born with a rare congenital disorder which has severely damaged her kidneys. She went on the organ donation waiting list in January 2017.

Barton told News 4, "I think a lot of the frustration is not knowing. You're constantly waiting for your phone to ring. You don't know when it is going to happen or if it's going to happen."

Last Christmas a friend came up with the idea of making a magnetic sign to place on the side of her car, which would bring attention to Barton's story and seek to recruit potential donors. Her husband took the idea and ran with it by creating a variety of signs that say, "My wife needs an organ donation to survive" and "My mommy needs an organ donation to survive."

"The response has been overwhelming, I couldn't even tell you now how many people have ordered magnets and put them on their vehicle," said Jason Barton.

Liz coaches a softball team for girls 6-9 and some of the parents of the players on the team have created magnetic signs that say, "Our coach needs an organ donation to survive."

The signs ask people to call 314-362-5365 which is the phone number for the transplant center at Barnes Jewish Hospital. Gene Ridolfi, a registered nurse and program director of the Washington University and Barnes Jewish Transplant Center, explained what happens when someone calls.

"We will send them a donor questionnaire that they would complete and then we would review that questionnaire upon return and validate that they can meet the first hurdle of being a potential you know, good living donor. If they do there are a series of steps that they do for screening," said Ridolfi.

Liz and Jason Barton hope the signs will increase the number of potential donors and not only result in a new kidney for her, but for others as well.

"If you want to get tested for Liz, great and thank you. If not there are so many other families out there that are just like ours," said Jason Barton.

"Our goal out of this is not to quit once I get a kidney, but to continue moving forward to help others," said Liz Barton.

The Barton's created a Facebook page called, A Kidney for Elizabeth Barton, to tell her story.

