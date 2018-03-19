Hawley's office receiving documents from Greitens' former charity

The Mission Continues, a charity started by Governor Eric Greitens that helps veterans, says they are cooperating with various investigations.

Laura L'Esperance, a Senior Vice President for The Mission Continues told News 4 that they have received a request for documents from the Attorney General's Office. She said that they are fully cooperating with the request, but she declined to comment on the substance of what they were turning over.

Earlier this month, The AG's Office announced they would be conducting an investigation into the charity. The AG's office has declined to comment on the exact scope of their inquiry, though it is possible they are reviewing connections between the charity and the Greitens campaign.

Greitens founded the Mission Continues and stepped down as its CEO in 2014.

In 2016, the AP reported that Greitens' campaign had obtained the charity's donor list in early 2015 and raised about $2 million from those on it.

In a letter sent to donors earlier this month, the President of the non-profit expressed disappointment in the campaign's actions. They indicated the donor list was created and saved for legitimate purposes but "transmitted without knowledge or permission."

L'Esperance told New 4 Monday, "We are aware of various agencies' inquiries and we are complying fully with all of them." She declined to comment further.

A former campaign worker for Greitens has been talking with prosecutors in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office.

The Missouri House of Representatives is conducting their own investigation, though lawmakers have said they're focusing on the allegations of misconduct surrounding the charge against the governor relating to his affair.

Loree Anne Paradise, with the Attorney General's Office, sent a statement, "Our investigation is very active and we will follow wherever the facts may lead.” She declined to comment further.

Representatives for Greitens have not responded to our request for comment.