Madison County proposes tax increase to improve schools

Madison County Schools are asking for help from voters in the form of a one-cent sales tax increase.

Back in 2011, the tax increase was overwhelming defeated and did not pass last April either.

The April 2017 vote did see a defeat of only 300 votes which is keeping officials hopeful that the third time could be the charm.

The revenue from the tax increase would go towards schools for facility use only. Supporters of the sales tax increase say 47 other Illinois counties have something like it already in place.

