Phone tracker helped officers arrest 2 who robbed St. Louis alderwoman, prosecutors say

Candree Akins, 20 and Dinish Watson, 22, are accused of robbing Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia. Credit: SLMPD

Authorities say the tracking of a phone stolen from a South City alderwoman led to the arrest of the two suspects accused of robbing her.

Candree Akins, 20 and Dinish Watson, 22, are charged with two counts of robbery and armed criminal action.

Authorities say Ward 6 Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia was sitting on her porch with someone else in the 2800 block of Michigan when Akins and Watson, both armed, demanded they turn over what they had on them.

The two are accused of taking Ingrassia’s phone and $20 from the other victim. Ingrassia then called police and started to track her phone.

Police then used the location data to arrest both Akins and Watson.

Authorities said they recovered Ingrassia’s phone and two guns.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved