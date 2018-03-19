How to get Hamilton tickets for only $10

ST. LOUIS -- Looking for cheap tickets to see Hamilton in St. Louis this April? Here's your chance...

Forty orchestra tickets will be sold for every performance for $10 each.

The Fox Theater on Monday announced a digital lottery that is set to begin with show's first performance on April 3. The digital lottery will open at 11:00 AM CT on Sunday, April 1 for tickets to the Tuesday, April 3 performance. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin two days prior to each performance.

