Police seek man who approached Metro East high school student

BROOKLYN, Il. (KMOV.com) -- Metro East police want to talk with a man who reportedly approached a teenage girl while she was walking home from school.

The man is not accused of any crime, but parents received a note about the incident, which happened last week according to the superintendent.

Currently, there isn’t a lot of information to go on, just the report of the student.

“He starts trying to talk to her and she said he wanted to get her into the car,” said Martha White, the grandmother of the 16-year-old student the man approached. “But she ignored him and tried to walk away. She was a block from her uncle's house when this happened.”

The school district sent out a note about the incident and says some of it was recorded on a teacher's security camera. It was last Tuesday afternoon as the teenager was walking to her uncle's house after leaving Lovejoy High School.

The district says that the man commented how attractive she was. He then drove off in his truck and was last seen turning the corner at 7th and Madison.

One woman who graduated from Lovejoy says this has been an ongoing problem. She says she believes men who frequent the adult businesses nearby later cruise city streets and approach young girls.

The district superintendent says he has asked police to increase their presence around the school in the morning before classes begin and during the afternoon dismissal.

“I want other parents to be aware of what's going on,” White said. “Other parents, other guardians, friends, neighbors, All of them watch out. That's what we do around here, we watch out for everyone's children and I want them to do the same.”

Police have not released a suspect description right now. The truck that police are looking for according to the school district is a white Ford F-150 pick-up.