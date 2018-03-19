Creve Coeur police investigating armed robbery at jewelry store

Creve Coeur police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a jewelry store on Olive Blvd. and N. New Ballas Road that occurred Monday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Creve Coeur PD, there is a heavy police presence in the area. They are also asking people to avoid the area if possible.

Police also add that all employees of the business that was robbed are safe at this time.

This a developing story. Stay tuned as more details are made available.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved