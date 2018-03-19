Woman rejecting husband's calls after he was found in Mexico with missing teen

Congressional leaders and the White House are pressing to strike an accord on a $1.3 trillion catchall spending bill before a midnight Friday deadline.More >
Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.More >
Police have released video of a mobile home exploding after it caught fire in California on Thursday. Officers helped a man get away from the burning home just moments before the blast.
He was hospitalized with serious burns.
Firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze in about 20 minutes.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.More >
