'Kansas' announces tour stop at Fabulous Fox

Kansas will be performing their 'Point of Know Return' 40th Anniversary tour this October in St. Louis. (Credit: Kansas)

This October, the Fabulous Fox Theatre will be taken over by the rock group Kansas for one night only.

The band has announced a tour in celebration of the 40th anniversary of their massive hit album Point of Know Return.

Kansas will be performing the album in its entirety Saturday, October 20 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 23 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at Metrotix.com, by calling 314-534-1111 or in person at the Fabulous Fox Box Office.

Ticket prices range from $45 to $125.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved