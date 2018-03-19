Over 25 companies looking to hire at job fair next week

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Over 25 companies will be looking to hire at a job fair in St. Louis later this month.

Aldi, BJC Healthcare, Fox C-6 School District and the Missouri State Highway Patrol will be among the companies at the March 28 job fair at the Doubletree Hotel Westport, located at 1973 Craigshire. The job fair is free and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Job seekers should dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes.

Click here to pre-register or for more information.

