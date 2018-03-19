Armed & dangerous suspect on the run after 3 shot in Central Illinois

Lee Wayne Kennedy is believed to be driving a 1996 GMC Sonoma with the Illinois registration: 2363510B (Credit: Taylorville Police)

Lee Wayne Kennedy is wanted in connection to a shooting that left 3 people injured in Taylorville, Illinois (Credit: Taylorville Police)

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The search is on for a suspect accused of shooting three people, including a teenager, in Central Illinois.

Police in Taylorville, Illinois were called to the 500 block of South Walnut around 5 a.m. after a 13-year-old and two other people were shot. The victims were treated at a local hospital before being transferred to a Springfield hospital for further treatment. Their conditions have not been released.

Later in the morning, police said they were searching for 43-year-old Lee Wayne Kennedy in connection with the shooting. He was last seen driving a white 1996 GMC Sonoma with an extended cab truck and the Illinois registration: 2363510B. Police believe he could be headed to the Southern Illinois area.

Kennedy is considered ‘armed and dangerous’ by the Taylorville Police Department. Anyone who sees him is urged to contact their local authorities.

According to police, one of the shooting victims has a valid order of protection against Kennedy for an ongoing domestic violence situation.

The Illinois State Police Department, Christian County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office and several other outside agencies are assisting with the investigation.

Taylorville is located about 100 miles northeast of St. Louis.

On Monday afternoon, schools in Hillsboro, Illinois were put on lockdown. School officials said the car belonging to the suspect was located in Hillsboro. The lockdown was lifted later and all students have been dismissed.

