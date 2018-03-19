Registered sex offender charged with rape of girl under 12-years-old

A 44-year-old registered sex offender is being charged with the rape of a child under 12 years of age. (Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

A 44-year-old registered sex offender is being charged with the rape of a child under 12 years of age.

On March 15, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detectives began investigating a sexual offense concerning a girl under the age of 12 along the first block of Darrell Dr. in Winfield.

During an interview with the victim, detectives learned 44-year-old Michael Thomas Weathers raped the victim sometime during or after Dec. 2017, police say.

Weathers was arrested and during his interview denied having sexual intercourse with the victim but admitted to sexual touching the girl.

Weathers is a registered sex offender in Lincoln County. In August 2008, he was convicted in Marion County of second degree Statutory Rape of a girl under the age of 16. He was charged in Ralls County, for first degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child under the age of 15.

Both charges required Weathers to register as a sex offender in Missouri.

The suspect is charged with rape of a victim under 12, two felony counts of first degree sodomy with a victim under 12 and is currently being held in Lincoln County jail under a $250,000 cash only bond.

