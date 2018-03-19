‘I murdered my father,’ Elsberry man arrested after father fatally stabbed

Brandon Spies is accused of killing his father in the 700 block of Lincoln Street in Elsberry (Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff's Department)

ELSBERRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 23-year-old Elsberry man is in custody after his father was found fatally stabbed Saturday night.

Brandon Spies went to the Elsberry Police Department and frantically banged on the door Saturday night. When an officer answered, Spies told her, “I murdered my father,” according to police. The suspect also told the officer he stabbed 53-year-old Richard Spies once in the neck during a fight.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the elder Spies was found in the basement of a home in the 700 block of Lincoln Street. A bloody seven-inch bladed knife was also reportedly found inside the home.

After being taken into custody, Spies refused to speak with investigators about the fatal incident. He has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is currently being held at the Lincoln County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

