Man dies after being victim of hit-and-run Friday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died Sunday after being the victim of a hit-and-run early Friday morning.

Thomas Meyer, 24, was struck by an unidentified vehicle in the 1300 block of North 13th Street around 2:40 a.m. Friday. After hitting the victim, the car drove the scene.

Meyer was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition immediately after being struck. Police said he was pronounced dead Sunday.

Information about the vehicle that struck Meyer has not been released.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved