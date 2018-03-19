Man found shot to death inside vehicle in West End neighborhood - KMOV.com

Man found shot to death inside vehicle in West End neighborhood

By Stephanie Baumer
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was found dead inside a vehicle in St. Louis’ West End neighborhood Monday morning.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Goodfellow Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the man shot inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were called to investigate. 

No other details have been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

