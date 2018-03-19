Greitens defense team considers waiving jury trial

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens seen in a mugshot on February 22, 2018. (Credit: St. Louis Police Department)

ST. LOUIS -- Lawyers for Missouri Governor Eric Greitens on Monday said they are considering waiving his right to a jury trial.

That announcement, and the teams' desire to move the trail up to April 3, were discussed in a brief court proceeding Monday morning.

A defendant can waive his right to a jury trial, in favor of a bench trial.