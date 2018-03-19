Greitens' defense team accuses prosecutor of committing a crime by special appointment

News 4 has learned that Gov. Eric Greiten's defense team has filed a motion to disqualify Harvard Law professor working on Governor's case. (Credit: Harvard Law School)

News 4 has learned that Governor Eric Greitens’ defense team has filed a motion to disqualify the Harvard Law professor working on the Governor’s case.

Greitens faces one count of felony invasion of privacy.

Earlier this month News 4 told you that Ronald Sullivan Jr., a Harvard Law professor, had been hired by the Circuit Attorney’s Office to work on the case.

Now, the Governor’s defense team alleges that the hiring was improper. Their motion further argues that the Circuit Attorney’s Office may have committed a misdemeanor by doing so.

This is a breaking and developing news story. We will provide updates as soon as we get them.

Read: The legal teams on both sides of the Greitens case

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.