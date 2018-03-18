School violence expert gives presentation at Metro East school

Hundreds of parents and teachers attended an event hosted by Lt. Col. Dave Grossman who travels the country talking about school violence.

Stacy Cornman wanted to hear the retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel because of the Parkland School Shooting.

“It kind of scares us all knowing this could happen and we want to know what we can do to protect our children,” said Cornman, a mother of three.

Lt. Col. Dave Grossman spoke to a crowded auditorium at Mascoutah High School Sunday night about several topics including violent video games.

“The sick movies and the sick TV shows and especially the sick video games make sick sick kids,” said Grossman.

Grossman was among those invited to the White House last week to talk about video games.He has written several books, travels the country giving presentations and training law enforcement. But he lives in the Metro East and his grand children attend Mascoutah Schools.

He said part of keeping all children safe in school is ensuring the schools are safe.

“It doesn’t do any good to lock a classroom door if you can shoot out the glass and open the door,” he said.

He also told the crowd Sunday night that also could mean arming teachers.

“Texas has more armed educators every year, they call it their armed marshals, like a sky marshal someone on that plane has a gun, you don’t know who, you don’t know when,” he explained.

The superintendent of Mascoutah School District said that is not an idea he supports.

”I’m not sure that’s what teachers signed up to do, I hope we don’t reach that point where that’s what’s necessary,” said Superintendent Craig Fiegel.

One thing Lt. Col. Grossman didn’t mention was additional gun laws.

“The very idea that you’ll pass some law that will make it all better is insane,” he said.

