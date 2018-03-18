Blues rally for 5-4 overtime win over Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks center Matthew Highmore, left, and St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - Patrik Berglund scored 3:31 into overtime, and the St. Louis Blues came from behind for a big 5-4 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night.

Defensemen Alex Pietrangelo and Vince Dunn each had a goal and three assists for the Blues, who are trying to rally for a playoff wild card in the Western Conference. Alexander Steen had a goal and an assist, and Vladimir Sobotka also scored.

St. Louis was trailing 4-3 with 1:22 left in regulation when Pietrangelo drove a long slap shot past a screened Jean-Francois Berube for his 15th of the season. Berglund then got the winner when his shot trickled under Berube in OT.

Alex DeBrincat scored three times for last-place Chicago, which has dropped five of six, including its first loss to Buffalo since December 2009 on Saturday. David Kampf also scored, and Berube made 36 saves.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.