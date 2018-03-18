'Enough is enough': local leaders concerned after violent 24 hours in St. Louis

Ronnie Robinson speaks to News 4 about his concerns amid a violent weekend in St. Louis. His son was murdered 2 months ago (Credit: KMOV)

The violent weekend around St. Louis has local leaders and family members of past victims saying enough is enough.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police responded to nine shootings between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

The shootings left two people dead.

“That make me sick,” said Ronnie Robinson,a father of child killed in North St. Louis.

Robinson's son was killed, burned and left inside a dumpster nearly two months ago. He says he’s now more confident in the investigation after meeting with the detective on his son’s case.

“I was so frustrated,” he said, “instead of looking at what I was going through, not what the detectives are going through on their own.”

He now offers advice to the families of this weekend’s victims.

“Advice that I had to learn the hard way is patience,” he said.”

Robinson isn’t the only one concerned about the high number of shootings in the span of just 24 hours.

Rev. B.T. Rice of St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition says the church is partly responsible.

“There is no greater influence in our community than the local church or the faith community,” Rice said.

Rice along with a group of faith leaders from the coalition met with Mayor Lyda Krewson last week to discuss public safety and crime.

“I think that’s progress,” he said, “I think that that’s a good step to know that she knows that the clergy are concerned.”

The reverend says he’s working on taking steps within his own congregation to offer ways to help stop violence.

“Anything that we could do to ensure that young people are not just lawless,” said Rice, “but that they have things to do and an environment that is peaceful.”

Robinson is hoping to take action too.

He plans to mentor young men and participated in last week’s walkout against gun violence at Cardinal Ritter High School.

“We’re killing each other,” Robinson said.

He’s confident he’ll get justice for his own son and hopes other families, including those of this weekend’s shootings will too.

