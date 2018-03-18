More than $67,000 worth of items stolen from Dittmer home

Thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen during a Jefferson County home invasion, including a couch, a refrigerator and an air-conditioning unit.

Appliances, collectibles and other items valued at $67,750 were stolen from a home in the 7000 block of Dittmer Ridge Rd. in Dittmer, Missouri.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the burglary happened sometime between Feb. 16 and March 2.

Police said the victim told officers that when he returned home on March 2, he found his front door open and off its hinges, and then he discovered numerous items missing from the home.

Police said stolen items included a dryer, a refrigerator, a couch, a love seat, a chair, a treadmill, flooring, a bathroom vanity, an air-conditioning unit, an SKS rifle, a black powder rifle, two wooden toy boxes, a DVD player, a golf club set, jewelry, DVDs, books, comic books and action figures.

No information on possible suspects has been released.

