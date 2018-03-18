Homicide detectives requested after man shot in North City - KMOV.com

Homicide detectives requested after man shot in North City

Homicide detectives have been requested to the scene of a shooting in North St. Louis.

The shooting happened at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Garfield Ave. in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police said a male victim was shot once.

No other details have been released.

