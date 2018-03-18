Police: St. Louis siblings plan carjacking scheme, take car salesman along

A brother and sister from North St. Louis are accused of planning and carrying out a carjacking scheme Wednesday.

Police said the siblings acted as if they were interested in buying a used car, then took it on a "test drive" with the car salesman with them. They then allegedly held a gun to the salesman and stole the vehicle.

Antoine Dorsey, 23, and his sister Antoinette Dorsey, 27, of North St. Louis are both charged with First Degree Robbery. Antoinette is also charged with Armed Criminal Action. Antoine is being held on a $40,000 cash-only bond, and Antoinette is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Police said the siblings visited the Joe-K Used Cars lot on Manchester Ave. to inquire about a 2012 Dodge Charger.

The salesman took the siblings for a ride, and they tell him to drive them back to an apartment so they can get their IDs in order to buy the car.

When they got to the apartment, Antoinette allegedly got out and an unidentified person pulls up in a separate Volvo vehicle and points a gun at the car salesman, ordering him to get out of the car. He complied.

Police said Antoinette stayed out of the vehicles, the unidentified person took off in the Volvo, and Antoine drove off with the Charger.

Antoine crashed and flipped the Charger on eastbound I-44 near Grand Blvd. Police said he ran from the scene but a witness snapped a photo of him. Another witness called police and pointed out the direction Antoine ran, and police were able to capture and arrest him.

Police said Antoinette's wallet and ID were left behind in the crashed Charger, making it easy for police to find her and arrest her.

Police are still looking for the third suspect that held the car salesman at gunpoint.

