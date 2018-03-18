Easter bunny visits St. Louis area malls for sensory-friendly event

Children with special needs got to visit with the Easter Bunny on Sunday. Mid Rivers Mall, St. Claire Square, South County Center, and West County Center teamed up with Autism Speaks for the sensory friendly event.

Parents Leah and Scott Kornucik know sometimes, family outings can be tough.

"It's hard to go into public sometimes because you do get the stares, you get the unwelcomed advice from people who just don't know what's really going on," said Mrs. Kornucik.

That's why the Easter Bunny made a special stop at the malls before the stores opened Sunday morning.

"The mall lights are dimmed. The music is turned down. It's a very sensory friendly visit with the Easter Bunny, especially for families with children with autism," said Priscilla Visintine, spokesperson for CBL Properties, which owns Mid Rivers Mall.

That gave the Kornucik children and other kids a chance to color, snack, and of course meet the Easter Bunny!

"At their own pace. It wasn't rushed, they were able to do what they needed to do," said Mrs. Kornucik.

"The Easter Bunny is always friendly and calm but he is especially in tune with the children visiting today," said Visintine.

Now the Kornucik family has a token picture to remind them of a successful trip out to mark the spring holiday.

"It was an excellent day. Any time we can be together and do stuff like this and have the support of the community is, it's a great feeling. A great feeling," said Mr. Kornucik.

The Easter Bunny will also be at these four malls to visit with all children during normal business hours through March 31st.

Additionally, West County Center is planning another event with Autism Speaks on April 15th. It is hosting a brunch to give families with children with autism a chance to enjoy a restaurant meal without stress.

