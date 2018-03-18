Man shot in leg, stomach, groin in South St. Louis

A man was shot in his leg, stomach and groin in South St. Louis early Sunday morning.
The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. in the 3700 block of Delor St. at the Delor Park Courtyard Apartments.
Police said the man was conscious and breathing when officers arrived, and the victim was taken to a local hospital.
No other details have been released.
