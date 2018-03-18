Man shot in leg, stomach, groin in South St. Louis

A man was shot at the Delor Park Courtyard Apartments in South City early Sunday morning. (Credit: KMOV)

A man was shot in his leg, stomach and groin in South St. Louis early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. in the 3700 block of Delor St. at the Delor Park Courtyard Apartments.

Police said the man was conscious and breathing when officers arrived, and the victim was taken to a local hospital.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.