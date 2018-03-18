7 shot, 2 killed in St. Louis City Saturday night

Seven people were victims of six separate shootings that happened in St. Louis Saturday night. Two people were killed.

Four of the shootings took place in North St. Louis, while two were in South St. Louis.

The first shooting happened just before 5 p.m. when officers responded to the 4500 block of McMillan Ave. in North City where they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. The 23-year-old man was pronounced dead. Police said a suspect is in custody. Victim and suspect identities have not been released. Homicide detectives are investigating.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the neck in the second shooting of the night. Officers responded to the 5000 block of Beacon Ave. just before 7 p.m. in North City where they discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the boy has non-life-threatening injuries.

In a third shooting, a 21-year-old man suffered a graze wound after being struck by a bullet while driving in North City. Police said the incident occurred at 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Kingshighway Blvd. and Natural Bridge Rd. Officers said the man suffered minor injuries.

A man and a woman were victims of a fourth shooting in South City. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of S. Broadway Ave. during an attempted robbery. Police said the woman, 37, was shot in the ear and the man was shot in the right knee, but that both were breathing and conscious.

In a fifth shooting, a 35-year-old woman was shot in the head. The incident happened at 11 p.m. in the 5100 block of Gilmore Ave. in North City. Police said the woman was breathing and conscious.

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed during a sixth and last shooting of Saturday night. The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 4500 block of Nebraska Ave. in South City. Police said the man was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived and he was pronounced dead at an area hospital. Homicide detectives are investigating.

