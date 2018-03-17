Man grazed by bullet while driving in North St. Louis

A 21-year-old man suffered a graze wound after being struck by a bullet while driving in North St. Louis.

Police said the incident occurred at 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Kingshighway Blvd and Natural Bridge Blvd Saturday night.

The man was struck by a bullet as he was driving in the area, according to authorities.

Officers said the man suffered minor injuries and his condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.