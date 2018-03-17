Man struck, killed by MetroLink train after walking on tracks in East. St. Louis

A man walking on the MetroLink tracks was killed after being struck by a train in the Metro East Saturday.

The incident occurred east of the Fairview Heights station in East St. Louis. Authorities said a train was heading westbound when it struck the man just before 8 p.m.

In a tweet, Metro advised Illinois riders that they should expect delays due to the trains being shut down. There was no mention of the accident.

The stations between Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis and Memorial Hospital in Belleville were shut down for three hours. Shuttles were transporting passengers by bus to various stations.

Update: MetroLink is currently operating a MetroLink Station Shuttle between JJK and Memorial Hospital MetroLink Stations. Trains are NOT operating between these stations. Riders traveling in this area may expect delays of up to 60 minutes at this time. — Metro (@STLMetro) March 18, 2018

Police have not released an additional information about the incident.

This investigation is ongoing.

