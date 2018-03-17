Man struck, killed by MetroLink train after walking on tracks in East. St. Louis

The car of a missing Florissant woman was found submerged with remains inside in the Mississippi River in Lincoln County FridayMore >
The car of a missing Florissant woman was found submerged with remains inside in the Mississippi River in Lincoln County FridayMore >
Police said a toddler was burned when she took a hot bath at a daycare center in Belleville Monday night.More >
Police said a toddler was burned when she took a hot bath at a daycare center in Belleville Monday night.More >
What better way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day than with a parade?More >
What better way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day than with a parade?More >
A dead man from Godfrey, Illinois was issued felony charges Tuesday.More >
A dead man from Godfrey, Illinois was issued felony charges Tuesday.More >