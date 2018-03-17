16-year-old boy shot in neck in St. Louis

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the neck Saturday night in St. Louis.
Officers responded to the 5000 block of Beacon Ave where the discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police said he was conscious and breathing when deputies arrived.
No additional information was released.
