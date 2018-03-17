Suspect in custody in connection with fatal shooting in North St. Louis

Police tape off a block of McMillan Ave where a man was shot in the neck Saturday (Credit: KMOV)

Investigators process the scene where a man was killed in North St. Louis (Credit: KMOV)

A suspect is in custody in connection with fatal shooting in the Lewis Place neighborhood Saturday.

Around 4 p.m., officers responded to the 4500 block of McMillan Ave where they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the man was shot in the neck.

The man was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived. He was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Homicide detectives are investigating this shooting.

No additional information has been released.

