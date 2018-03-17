Dead man from Godfrey, Illinois charged with two felonies in bizarre case

A dead man from Godfrey, Illinois was issued felony charges Tuesday.

Craig Allen Kogel, 60, died Feb. 28, 2018 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. On March 13, The Jersey County State's Attorney's Office charged Kogel with two felonies: driving while under the influence of alcohol (Class X felony) and driving while license is revoked (Class 3 felony).

Assistant State's Attorney Kevin Tellor said he was unaware that Kogel was dead. He then called the Sheriff's Department and confirmed the department was not told about Kogel's death until after the felony charges were filed.

The charges are for an incident that happened Sept. 19, 2017 in Grafton, Illinois. Tellor said the paperwork on the case was just recently completed due to the time it took to subpoena court records and documents.

According to court documents, Kogel had similar charges dating back to October 1987 in six counties, including in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa.

Tellor said a Class X felony, which is the most severe class of charges, was out of the ordinary for a case like this but is due to Kogel's extensive criminal history.

Tellor said once he receives official confirmation of Kogel's death, the charges will be dropped.

