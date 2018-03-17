Thieves target Holly Hills home under renovation twice in one month

A vacant home under renovation got broken into twice within a month in Holly Hills. (Credit: KMOV)

In a small South St. Louis neighborhood, known for it's safety, one home get broken into twice within a month.

It happened to a vacant home under renovation along the 3800 block of Burgen Ave. The first break-in happened in the disconnected garage and the second time, the person broke into the home through the basement window.

Adam Kuene bought the property as an investment to fix up the home and re-sell it. While the renovation is happening, the house is vacant and Kuene thinks someone picked up on it being empty a majority of the time.

"Just be aware, who's slowing down and looking at the house, that sort of thing," said Kuene.

When the first break-in happened in the garage, the thieve unscrewed the side garage door from it's hinges and took it.

"Somebody stole the garage door and also took a refrigerator, stove and some tools out of the garage," said Kuene.

An active security system was in place during the home break in, but Kuene says the suspect found a way to disarm it. He recommends homeowners install their alarm systems in discreet locations.

"Make sure it's out of site, that you can still hear it, but it should be in a space nobody can see it," said Kuene.

These break in are not scaring him away from Holly Hills. Kuene credits the people who live in Holly Hills as incentive enough to continue investing in the home there.

"They pay extra for private police patrol and they also patrol the neighborhood themselves with a vehicle the neighborhood association has purchased," said Kuene.

