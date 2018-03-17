Double shooting in East St. Louis leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

One man is dead and another is left injured after a double shooting in East St. Louis Friday evening.

East St. Louis police said the shooting occurred around 5 p.m. on the front porch of a home in the 1300 block of St. Louis Ave.

A 49-year-old man was killed and a 29-year-old man is in the hospital. The extent of his injuries are not yet known.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Police said a family disturbance was reported and they do not know how many people were involved in the incident.

