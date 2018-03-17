Man shot in side in South City

A man was shot in his side in South St. Louis Friday evening.

The shooting happened near Missouri Ave. and Keokuk St. in the Marine Villa neighborhood just before 5:45 p.m.

St. Louis police said the man was shot in his side and arrived at an area hospital on his own.

Police said the man was conscious and breathing.

No other details have been released.

