St. Patrick's Day parades to kickoff in Dogtown, downtown

What better way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day than with a parade?

Two parades in the St. Louis area will be en route today: one in Dogtown and one in downtown St. Louis.

The Dogtown parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and will run through Tamm Avenue.

The downtown St. Louis parade begins at 1 p.m. Saturday on Market Street at 20th Street at Union Station and will head toward the Arch.

These parades will impact road closures. A portion of Clark Street will be closed near Ballpark Village. A portion of Chestnut, between 18th and 14 Streets, will be closed -- that's on the other side of Market Street from Scottrade Center.

Several ramps will also be closed, including Chestnut and 20th Street, 6th Street, 3000 Market Street, and 21st and Market Street.

Those ramp closures will start at 7 a.m. and will remain closed most of the day.

If you can't make it out to the downtown parade, KMOV will be streaming it live on Facebook, our news app and on our website, KMOV.com.

A third St. Patrick's Day parade will take place in Cottleville in St. Charles County.

Cottleville is hosting its 10th annual "Run for the Helmet," followed by a parade. The run began at 8 a.m. and the parade kicks off at noon.

