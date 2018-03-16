Better Family Life opens 2 gun violence de-escalation centers in St. Louis

With crime continuing to rise in the St. Louis Metropolitan area, Better Family Life is taking measures to combat crime and gun violence in the community by opening two de-escalation centers.

The organization partnered with the Missouri Foundation for Health and Washington University to open two new gun violence de-escalation centers Monday as part of a program to prevent the rise of senseless murders.

There are currently four centers opened throughout the St. Louis area.

In 2016, Better Family Life vice president James Clark told News 4 that the idea behind the de-escalations centers came from the “We Must Stop Killing Each Other” yard signs that the group handed out.

"We're not trying to determine who's right and wrong, but we need to know the basic nature of the conflict. Then we start very aggressive de-escalation. We will do whatever it takes to have these two people peacefully resolve the conflict."

