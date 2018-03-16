Family of missing Macoupin Co. mother goes to psychic for help in search

Police believe Denita Hedden went to a St. Louis area casino on the day she disappeared. Credit: Major Case Squad

It’s been nearly two months since 37-year-old Denita Hedden, a mother of four, went missing.

“It’s been rough,” said Raymond Dyer, Hedden’s brother.

Investigators say Hedden was spotted at a St. Louis casino the night she went missing.

She was last seen at a home in Royal Lakes around 11 p.m. that night, her birthday.

The Major Case Squad conducted searches, suspecting foul play.

They also announced they had a person of interest, but last month handed the case back over to the Macoupin Co. Sheriffs Office.

“If she was out and alive she would have contacted us,” said Dyer.

Hedden’s estranged husband contacted psychics for help.

Dyer says they each gave him similar answers, that Hedden’s body was near water and a red building.

“To me, it’s an option,” he said. “It’s better than nothing I guess.”

Dyer has his suspicions about who may have been involved in his sister’s disappearance, saying they were one of the last people to see her and contacted him when she went missing.

“When he showed up here I knew something was crooked,” he said, “because he wouldn’t look at me in the eye sweaty, clammed up.”

Macoupin Co. Sheriff Shawn Kahl tells News 4 they have contacted one of the psychics and plan on meeting with them.

They haven’t planned for any new searches, however, saying they haven’t received any new leads in the case.

Dyer hopes the new information provided by the psychics will prompt another search.

“If we got some answers or some kind of closure,” he said, “That would be great.”

