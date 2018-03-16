St. Louis Science Center partners with U.S. army for 'Meet Your Army' event

A soldier helps a young boy try on military attire at the Meet Your Army in St. Louis (Credit: KMOV)

Visitors at the St. Louis Science Center got a chance to learn and connect with the soldiers of U.S. Army during a ‘Meet Your Army’ event Friday.

Fort Leonard Wood Commanding General Kent Savre spoke with attendees about the army community and introduced the servicemen and servicewomen to the audience. Soldiers from Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri National Guard, and Army Reserve were present to show a variety of military equipment including a Blackhawk helicopter and an infantry mobile vehicle.

Savre said the Army is not just about making great soldiers, but successful people.

"All of our soldiers now, we grew up just young kids that went to places like the science center right here and got inspired by technology and wanted to do something neat with their life," Savre said.

Geoffrey Serna, 11, was in the audience as Savre spoke. Serna said he enjoyed getting an opportunity to engage with soldiers at the science center.

"It's just a neat experience getting meet that were in the military or currently are," Serna said.

Serna said both his father and uncle served in the Army.

