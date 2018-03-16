Former fire chief accused of stealing thousands speaks after charges are dropped

Monarch Fire Chief Wayne Marsonette, 46, was accused of using a company money from his previous employer for personal expenses. Credit: KMOV

A week after charges were dismissed against him, former Monarch Fire Chief Wayne "Chuck" Marsonette spoke to News 4.

Marsonette was accused of stealing more than $160,000 from his former employers.

Before the charges were dismissed, a recent supreme court reduced the felonies that Marsonette was charged with to misdemeanors, so Marsonette’s former employers decided prosecution was no longer worth pursuing.

The president of one of the companies accusing Marsonette of wrongdoing stands by the accusations.

Marsonette has always maintained his innocence.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.